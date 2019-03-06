SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary R. Herbert, along with the Utah Science Technology and Research Initiative, on Wednesday announced the four winners of the 2019 Governor’s Medals for Science and Technology.

The medals will be presented to the three individuals and one company during a luncheon at the Utah Technology Innovation Summit on Monday, April 1, at the Little America Hotel.

This year’s winners are:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Fred Lampropoulos, chairman and CEO, Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Academic/Research: Dr. Randall J. Olson, chairman of the University of Utah Health Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences and CEO of the John A. Moran Eye Center.

K-12 Education: Diane Crim, Salt Lake Center for Science Education.

Industry: Intermountain Precision Genomics.

Initiated in 1987, the award is the highest civilian award bestowed by the state to residents who have provided distinguished service or made significant contributions to Utah in scientific and technological fields. A panel of industry experts and educators review the nominations and make recommendations to the governor.

Tickets to the luncheon may be purchased at utahinnovationsummit.org.