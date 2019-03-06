SALT LAKE CITY — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” saw the death of Luke Skywalker, and it appears Mark Hamill still has strong feelings about it.

What happened: In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Hamill weighed in about the deaths of his character Luke Skywalker, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and the death of Carrie Fisher. Hamill said he told directors to push Luke’s death to the last film, but that’s not how it transpired.

“That’s what I was hoping when I came back: no cameos and a run-of-the-trilogy contract. Did I get any of those things? Because as far as I’m concerned, the end of VII is really the beginning of VIII,” Hamill told Den of Geeks. “I got one movie! They totally hornswoggled (tricked) me.”

Hamill said that though he felt tricked by the outcome, he has largely made peace with the decision to kill his character. “It’s not something that worries me, because it’s all about the new generation, as it should be.”

Thoughts on Han Solo’s death: Hamill revealed that he is still bothered by Han Solo’s death. You might recall that Han died at the hands of his son Ben “Kylo Ren” Solo in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Hamill told Den of Geeks he thought the decision to kill Han was a “big mistake.”

“I just thought, Luke’s never going to see his best friend again. You look at it in a self-centered way. I said that it was a big mistake that those three people would never reunite in any way,” Hamill said. “I guess I was wrong, because nobody seems to care!”

Hamill went on to say that Han’s death did not seem to affect the larger audience in the long run, though he is still affected by it.

“Luke, Han and Leia will never be together again, and I’ll probably never get to work with Harrison again,” Hamill said.

Thoughts on Carrie Fisher: Hamill said that the latest “Star Wars” trilogy was planned to feature each member of the prequels trio in their own film. “Star Wars: Episode IX” was meant to be Fisher’s film before she passed away in 2016.

“Harrison was more prominent in the first of the sequels, then I was more prominent, and Carrie was meant to be more prominent in the third,” Hamill said.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” will reportedly still feature repurposed footage of Fisher from earlier films, according to Den of Geeks.

“I’m glad they found a way to do that, and something tells me that she’d get a real kick out of the fact that she had a hit movie years after she left us, because that was just her,” Hamill said. “I like to think that would please her, but nothing would be better than having her here.”

“Star Wars: Episode IX” will hit theaters Dec. 20.

Hamill will star in the upcoming second season of “Knightfall,” according to ComicBook.com.