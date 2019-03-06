SALT LAKE CITY — Fox Searchlight released the second trailer for its Tolkein biopic Wednesday, and this one gives us more scenes from J.R.R. Tolkien’s life, including his relationship with his friends, his love of languages, and his experiences in World War 1.

Watch the trailer below:

What it’s about: According to ComicBook.com, “Tolkien” focuses on the formative years of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s life, including his experiences as an orphan, his friendships with a group of “school outcasts,” and his experiences at the outbreak of World War I.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult as Tolkien and Lily Collins as Tolkien’s wife Edith Bratt.

Searchlight released the first trailer for the film on Feb. 12 of this year, which showcases moments that inspired Tolkien’s iconic “Lord of the Rings” series.

“Tolkien” hits theaters on May 10.