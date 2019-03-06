OGDEN — The Intermountain Sustainability Summit, Utah’s largest multitopic sustainability conference, returns to Weber State University for its 10th year March 21 and 22.

The summit provides sustainability professionals from business, nonprofits, government and education the opportunity to come together to learn, share and network.

The summit will include topics such as buildings and cities; climate and engagement; clean energy; equity and zero waste. Additionally, the Eco Expo will return, so participants can meet with vendors who provide products, services and solutions to help meet sustainability needs.

The first day of the summit will open with a presentation from Brenda Ekwurzel, director of climate science for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. Ekwurzel is a co-author of the “Fourth National Climate Assessment, Volume II.” She frequently presents on climate science and practical, achievable solutions for climate change.

Participants can then attend their choice of 20 sessions presented by local and national sustainability leaders.

The summit’s keynote speaker, Paul Hawken, will present after lunch on March 21. Hawken is a world-renowned environmentalist, entrepreneur, author, activist and founder of Project Drawdown, a nonprofit organization that advocates for substantive solutions to global warming.

Day two of the summit is workshop day where participants have their choice of three workshops.

Registration is required for each day. Registration for first day is $125 for the general public and $30 for students from any institution. Registration for the second day is based on which workshops participants select to attend. For more information, or to register, log on to weber.edu/issummit.