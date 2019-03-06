SALT LAKE CITY — A bill banning conversion therapy for gay teens in Utah will not move forward, according to representatives from the gay rights advocacy group Equality Utah, who say the edited version of the bill will provide a "safe harbor" for conversion therapists, rather than banning the practice.

Gov. Gary Herbert supported a substitute version of HB399, proposed by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse, that provided a definition of conversion therapy advocates felt was too weak.

Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, and Taryn Hiatt, area director for the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention, announced at a Wednesday press conference that they will resign from the governor's youth suicide task force due to Herbert's decision to support the substitute bill.

"(The governor) turned his back on LGBTQ youth," Williams said. "He sided with conversion therapists."

Equality Utah spearheaded the effort to ban conversion therapy for minors after Herbert asked the group's representatives to come up with legislative proposals to reduce the state's youth suicide rate, Williams said.

Erica Evans Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, speaks at a press conference about HB 399, "Prohibition of the practice of conversion therapy upon minors," on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the state Capitol. The legislation will not move forward after advocates say legislators weakened the bill to the point of being ineffective.

"With the task force, it was really important that the LGBTQ community not be window dressing for them. Not 'Oh we've got a gay on the task force, we're good,'" said Williams. "There has to be substance with the task force that they are actually seriously engaged in protecting LGBTQ youth. So far we have not seen that from the governor's office."

According to Clifford Rosky, a law professor at the University of Utah and member of Equality Utah’s advisory council, the substitute bill would be "pointless at best" because it focuses on sexual orientation and does not guard against efforts to change a child's gender identity. More importantly, it defines conversion therapy as therapy that claims to "result in a complete and permanent reversal" of a client's sexual orientation.

" We started a powerful conversation. It shows the education that still needs to take place among our legislators. " Taryn Hiatt, area director for the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Rosky said therapists who simply notify patients that their methods are not guaranteed to work, will be able to continue to practice conversion therapy.

In the original bill, Equality Utah and the bill's chief sponsor, Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, defined conversion therapy as "any practice or treatment that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a patient or client," including efforts to reduce attractions and behaviors.

Legislators on the House Judiciary Committee felt the bill's original language was too vague and restrictive and proposed a series of substitutes. Members of the committee voted to favorably recommend Lisonbee's fourth substitute on Tuesday. That same day, the bill was circled, meaning it will be put on hold.

Erica Evans Lisa Hansen, a marriage and family therapist at Flourish Counseling Services in Provo, speaks at a press conference about HB399, "Prohibition of the practice of conversion therapy upon minors," on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the state Capitol. The legislation will not move forward after advocates say legislators weakened the bill to the point of being ineffective.

Lisa Hansen, a marriage and family therapist at Flourish Counseling Services in Provo, said therapists who thought the original language was vague most likely do not understand best therapeutic practices because effective therapy is always neutral in regard to gender identity and sexual orientation.

"They need additional training or they will continue to harm the children that I see," Hansen said.

Hansen also expressed concern about LGBTQ youth in Utah who will be discouraged because a bill banning conversion therapy was not passed.

"I have a finger on the pulse of 400 young people a month who will express to me what this bill meant to them," Hansen said.

Williams said that although the bill will not move forward this session, Equality Utah will continue to work with legislators to fight for a ban on conversion therapy that they feel will actually make a difference and protect children.

"We will be back here year after year after year," Williams said.

"We started a powerful conversation," Hiatt said. "It shows the education that still needs to take place among our legislators."