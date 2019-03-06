SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A will add something other than chicken to its menu for Lent.

Starting March 6, which is Ash Wednesday, the fast food company will add a new cod version of its classic sandwich, called the Fish Sandwich. There’s also a deluxe version of the sandwich, which comes with tomato and lettuce. The sandwich comes with cheese and will be served with waffle potatoe fries.

“Fin-tastic news, everyone: The Chick-fil-A Fish Sandwich is back! And as it was in the past, cod will be the catch of the day,” the company said on its website.

Date: The sandwich will be available until April 20, which is the final Saturday of Lent.

Details: The sandwiches will be 370 and 430 calories each.

Locations: Chick-fil-A recommends calling ahead to individual locations to make sure they will have the sandwich. You can find them here.

The restaurant’s sandwich joins a long list of other fast food companies with fish-based meals, including McDonald’s, which has the famous Filet-O-Fish sandwich, according to Fox News.