SALT LAKE CITY — Utah fans of the hit NBC show "The Voice" have a hometown singer to root for in this new season.

Tuesday night, 18-year old Orem resident Talon Cardon earned himself a spot in the next phase of “The Voice,” receiving a last-minute chair-spin (aka, permission to remain on the show with a coaching deal) from judge and Grammy Award-winning musician John Legend.

Cardon seemed to be singing a plea to the judges with his emotional rendition of “Just Say You Won’t Let Go,” by singer-songwriter James Arthur. Cardon wore a yellow jacket and black denim, a look which matched the aesthetic of his voice: relaxed, attention-grabbing and rich with potential.

“I think that sometimes we don’t bank on potential, but I think you’ve got a lot of it, so I’m glad that John turned around for you,” said "The Voice" judge and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine about the Utah talent.

According to his NBC biography, Cardon grew up playing sports and drawing, adding in music as a 12-year-old after he bought a guitar. Vocal lessons soon followed and by the age of 14, Cardon was performing his own songs at local venues. These days, he works as a server at a local Chinese restaurant, plays in three cover bands and tries to make as much time as he can on his own music.

Following his performance on Tuesday night's "The Voice" episode, it seemed that his musical efforts are finding appreciative ears.

“I really thought you did a great job,” Legend said after Cardon's performance. “The beginning was a little shaky to me, but I think it’s really hard to pull off that song ‘cause it starts so low. And then, at the end, you just peaked out and showed me how amazing your higher range was. You delivered at the end. … I think you’re gonna do a great job on the show. We’ll find the perfect songs for you, and we’ll have a lot of fun together."

"The Voice" airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m.