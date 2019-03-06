SALT LAKE CITY — The sequel to Disney’s "Maleficent" is flying into theaters much sooner than anticipated.

What happened: On Wednesday, Disney unveiled the first poster for “Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil.”

The film is scheduled for release on Oct. 18 of this year, seven months earlier than the previously announced May 29, 2020 date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney announces October 18, 2019 release date and title for 'Maleficent 2' with first poster 😈



(via @DisneyStudios)pic.twitter.com/2Rhiz9jKPn — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 6, 2019

The sequel comes five years after the first live-action “Maleficent” film starring Angelina Jolie, which was released in 2014.

Jolie will reprise her role as Maleficent in “Maleficent 2” and Elle Fanning will be returning as Princess Aurora as well, according to ComicBook.com.

What else we know: The film is said to take place several years after the events of “Maleficent." According to IMDb, the story “continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor of “12 Years a Slave” fame, and Ed Skrein from “Deadpool” are also part of the “Maleficent 2” cast, according to IMDb.

The film will be directed by Joachim Ronning from “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” according to Comic Book.

See “Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil” on Oct. 18.