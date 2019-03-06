SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School's treasurer has been arrested on charges of child sex abuse allegedly committed over 30 years ago.

West Bludworth, 43, of American Fork, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and eight counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. A $750,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to charging documents, Bludworth sexually abused a girl from 1987 to 1989 starting when she was 5 years old. Bludworth was between 12 and 14 years old at the time.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The Salt Lake City School District has placed Bludworth on leave pending the outcome of his case. A school treasurer is similar to a financial clerk, according to the district.

Court records show Bludworth has no other criminal history in Utah outside of traffic citations.