SALT LAKE CITY — Attention all “Fortnite” gamers — it’s time to hunt for some buried treasure.

“Fortnite” released its first patch update for season 8, which includes a new buried treasure that gamers can seek out.

“Use your pickaxe to uncover Buried Treasure! 🗺️ Find a map and follow it to sweet loot,” the game tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Use your pickaxe to uncover Buried Treasure! 🗺️ Find a map and follow it to sweet loot. pic.twitter.com/pYXhxstfcD — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 6, 2019

How it works: So the new map item can be found inside glowing chests, which have existed in “Fortnite” for a long time, or as floor loot inside of buildings. Once you find the map, you’ll be guided to new buried treasure by a red dotted line that appears on your map.

“ This buried treasure is much more valuable than normal chests, promising several Legendary items including weapons and consumables,” according to Forbes.

Follow the red line until you find a glowing yellow area where the buried treasure exists. You'll find a giant glowing "X" symbol as well. From there, you'll have to use your pickaxe to unbury the treasure.

Details: The buried treasure will have legendary loot. You can only carry one map at a time. So you can’t keep too many of them.

Context: These maps have nothing to do with hidden battle stars. In the past, “Fortnite” has released little weekly challenges that have included the following maps to find battle stars, which can lead gamers to earn more rewards. These new treasure maps have nothing to do with it.