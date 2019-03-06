SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 6.

Can a good meal bring people back to church? A growing number of congregations think so. Read more.

The U.S. Senate’s vaccine hearings sparked anti-vaccine protests in Utah. Read more.

Utah State’s Sam Merrill had a career-high 38 points to lead USU over Colorado State in overtime. Read more.

The latest “Cold” podcast reveals police questioned Josh Powell’s uncle as a person of interest in Susan Powell case. Read more.

Former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey are speaking at the Qualtrics summit. Here’s who is coming.

A look at sports highlight:

Utah basketball: Like father, like son for Craig and Beau Rydalch

Dick Harmon: Idaho salutes Teton High's 1976 undefeated legends, a team of current, former Utahns

Jody Genessy: One really bad Utah Jazz loss doesn't mean the season's lost

Jake Lindsey announces retirement from basketball, shares how faith has strengthened him

A look at the most read stories:

Russian police detain two Latter-day Saint volunteers in Novorossiysk

Q&A: 'The Masked Singer' runner-up Donny Osmond reveals all about the Peacock

Church News: LDS.org, Mormon.org, other social channels are changing to reflect the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

'Politically disgusting': Biskupski blasts whispers between inland port board members

Ex-football player accused of killing wife in Park City appeared to fake seizures, officer says

News from the U.S. and world:

North Korea rebuilding long-range rocket site, photos show | NBC News

California attorney general: No criminal charges In Stephon Clark case | The Huffington Post

'Breaking point': U.S. southern border influx surges to 76,000 | Al Jazeera

Justin Trudeau’s rise to power seemed charmed. Now he faces a fight for his political life. | The Washington Post

Images show madrasa buildings standing after Indian attack claim | Al Jazeera

Venezuela crisis: Maduro vows to defeat 'crazed minority' | BBC News