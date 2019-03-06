Steve Griffin, Deseret News
People load up their plates at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark during their Fat Tuesday pancake supper in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 6.

Can a good meal bring people back to church? A growing number of congregations think so. Read more.

The U.S. Senate’s vaccine hearings sparked anti-vaccine protests in Utah. Read more.

Utah State’s Sam Merrill had a career-high 38 points to lead USU over Colorado State in overtime. Read more.

The latest “Cold” podcast reveals police questioned Josh Powell’s uncle as a person of interest in Susan Powell case. Read more.

Former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey are speaking at the Qualtrics summit. Here’s who is coming.

A look at sports highlight:

Utah basketball: Like father, like son for Craig and Beau Rydalch

Dick Harmon: Idaho salutes Teton High's 1976 undefeated legends, a team of current, former Utahns

Jody Genessy: One really bad Utah Jazz loss doesn't mean the season's lost

Jake Lindsey announces retirement from basketball, shares how faith has strengthened him

A look at the most read stories:

Russian police detain two Latter-day Saint volunteers in Novorossiysk

Q&A: 'The Masked Singer' runner-up Donny Osmond reveals all about the Peacock

Church News: LDS.org, Mormon.org, other social channels are changing to reflect the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

'Politically disgusting': Biskupski blasts whispers between inland port board members

Ex-football player accused of killing wife in Park City appeared to fake seizures, officer says

News from the U.S. and world:

North Korea rebuilding long-range rocket site, photos show | NBC News

California attorney general: No criminal charges In Stephon Clark case | The Huffington Post

'Breaking point': U.S. southern border influx surges to 76,000 | Al Jazeera

Justin Trudeau’s rise to power seemed charmed. Now he faces a fight for his political life. | The Washington Post

Images show madrasa buildings standing after Indian attack claim | Al Jazeera

Venezuela crisis: Maduro vows to defeat 'crazed minority' | BBC News

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
