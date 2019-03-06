PROVO — A preliminary hearing has begun in Provo for a man charged with killing a young couple from Eureka and dumping their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft.

Jerrod William Baum, 42, of Eureka, Juab County, faces eight felony charges in connection with the deaths of Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17. The allegations include two counts of aggravated murder, which carry a possible death sentence if he is convicted.

Otteson and Powell families Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18.

Prosecutors first called the couple's family members to testify, including Powell's sister Nikka Powell, whose voice wavered when she recalled the last time she talked with her brother on the phone in 2017.

Baum has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

According to police, Baum became enraged that his girlfriend had a male visitor and forced Otteson to watch as he beat and stabbed Powell, then threw his body into the shaft in December 2017. He is charged with then slitting the teen girl's throat.

Their bodies were not found until March 28, 2018.

Baum's girlfriend, Morgan Henderson, agreed to testify against him as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. She told investigators she saw Baum drive the pair, both bound, to an abandoned mine, kill them and throw their bodies down the shaft, court documents show. Henderson, 35, admitted to initially lying to authorities and will be released from jail once Baum's case is resolved, court documents show.

The Wednesday hearing is designed to help a judge determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to advance to a trial.

This story will be updated throughout the day.