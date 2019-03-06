As the Baltimore Ravens' 2018-2019 season concluded, former University of Utah star Eric Weddle anticipated that he could get cut by the team with one year left on his contract.
In speaking with media in January, Weddle said he'd rather retire than play for another team if that indeed happened. Later, he softened that stance, saying he'd be open to playing elsewhere if he got cut by the Ravens.
On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore has in fact cut Weddle. The team has not made it official, although Weddle confirmed the news via Twitter and certainly left the door open to possibly playing for another team.
The 12-year veteran has appeared in six Pro Bowls.
Kyle Kuzma pushes LeBron James to play defense
Quite a bit has been made recently of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James not playing defense as the Lakers tumble toward not making the playoffs.
At least one of his teammates is trying to make the future Hall of Famer do it, however. Check out this video of former Utah forward Kyle Kuzma literally pushing James to defend.
Kuzma sprained his right ankle in that game and could reportedly miss some time.
The Utah State men's basketball team clinched at least a share of the Mountain West Conference regular season title on Tuesday night with a 100-96 overtime win on the road against the Colorado State Rams.
After the game, star guard Sam Merrill, the former Bountiful High standout who scored a career-high 38 points Tuesday, was being interviewed on TV. In the background, Aggies coach Craig Smith and athletic director John Hartwell entered the shot while giving each other two huge hugs and a high-five.
"Oh, wow," Merrill said.
Here's another angle.