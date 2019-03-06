As the Baltimore Ravens' 2018-2019 season concluded, former University of Utah star Eric Weddle anticipated that he could get cut by the team with one year left on his contract.

In speaking with media in January, Weddle said he'd rather retire than play for another team if that indeed happened. Later, he softened that stance, saying he'd be open to playing elsewhere if he got cut by the Ravens.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore has in fact cut Weddle. The team has not made it official, although Weddle confirmed the news via Twitter and certainly left the door open to possibly playing for another team.

Source: The #Ravens have cut Eric Weddle. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2019

What a great 3 yrs we had in BMORE!!! 3 Pro Bowls, #1 DEF, 2018 AFC north Champs. Ravens took a chance on me and will forever be grateful. Our family will miss Maryland. Excited to see where I end up next season!!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 6, 2019

The 12-year veteran has appeared in six Pro Bowls.

Kyle Kuzma pushes LeBron James to play defense

Quite a bit has been made recently of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James not playing defense as the Lakers tumble toward not making the playoffs.

At least one of his teammates is trying to make the future Hall of Famer do it, however. Check out this video of former Utah forward Kyle Kuzma literally pushing James to defend.

Kyle Kuzma shoved LeBron into playing defense last night 😬



(via @cjzero)pic.twitter.com/59OpzEdaNS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 5, 2019

Kuzma sprained his right ankle in that game and could reportedly miss some time.

MRI on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma’s right ankle returned clean and he will be day-to-day toward a return to action, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2019

The Utah State men's basketball team clinched at least a share of the Mountain West Conference regular season title on Tuesday night with a 100-96 overtime win on the road against the Colorado State Rams.

After the game, star guard Sam Merrill, the former Bountiful High standout who scored a career-high 38 points Tuesday, was being interviewed on TV. In the background, Aggies coach Craig Smith and athletic director John Hartwell entered the shot while giving each other two huge hugs and a high-five.

"Oh, wow," Merrill said.

