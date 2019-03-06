SALT LAKE CITY — The Westminster men's lacrosse team fought back and nearly tied the game late in the second half after falling behind by four in the first half. The Griffins are 2-1 on the season after falling to Lynn University (1-1), 11-9.

The Fighting Knights came out strong against the Griffins and scored three goals in six minutes. Less than a minute from the visitors' third, The Griffins got on the board with a goal from Kolton Atkinson, assisted by Spencer Whinery.

Westminster added two goals to its scoreline but fell further behind after allowing five to Lynn.

With the first half behind them, the Griffins came out to fight and finished the second half outscoring the opposition, 5-3. The Knights were put on their heals and committed five penalties in the second half.

The Griffins came close to tying things up with 9:51 left in the game. Whinery assisted Nick Marcy for the opening goal of the fourth period to make it a 1 point game, 8-9. Lynn responded by scoring the next two goals and ending Westminster's comeback.

Westminster took 41 shots, 13 more than Lynn. Both teams finished with 19 shots on goal. The Griffins owned 10 of 24 faceoffs and picked up 32 ground balls.

Marcy and Whinery led the Griffins' attack with 5 points a piece. Marcy scored 3 and assisted two goals and Whinery scored twice and recorded a trio of assists.

Mitchell Senour went 8-19 on face offs and led the team with six ground balls. Chase Flinders came second with four ground balls.

Braden Pelly, Dylan Tuor, Kyle Williams and Flinders made their presence known on defence causing a total of eight turnovers, two a piece each.

Goalkeepers Phil Cannell and Sean Edwards shared time between the posts. Cannell and Edwards each came up with four saves.

Westminster's next game is on Sunday against Rollins College.