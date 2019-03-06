SANTEE, Calif. — Dixie State’s men’s golf team posted a 10th-place team finish at the 2019 UC San Diego SoCal Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Carlton Oaks Golf Club.

After darkness halted play late in the second round on Monday, the Trailblazers (300-303-300) finished that second loop early Tuesday morning with a 15-over par 303, which was good enough for 12th-place. DSU then went out and matched its score from round one, a 12-over 300, to finish at plus-39 903 for the event. Sonoma State (288-292-287) ended best the 16-team field with a combined plus-3 867, while Western New Mexico (294-297-286) took home runner-up honors at plus-13 877.

Freshman Triston Gardner (73-74-73) finished tied for 12th-overall on the player leaderboard at plus-4 220 after he fired a final round 1-over 73 with two birdies and 13 pars. Fellow freshman Noah Schone (76-75-76) wound up in a pack of 10 golfers tied for 36th at plus-11 227, followed by sophomore Spencer Wallace (74-78-77) in t-53rd at plus-13 229, and sophomore Brock Nielson (77-76-82) in t-71st at plus-19 235). In addition, senior Nicklaus Britt, who was forced to miss the first two rounds of play due to illness, posted a 2-over 74 in his lone loop on Tuesday.

Dixie State continues its spring season at the Dallas Baptist Patriot Classic on April 1-2.