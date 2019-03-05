SALT LAKE CITY — While 218 bills already have passed both chambers, the 2019 Legislature still has plenty on its plate, including deciding whether stronger beer should be allowed to be sold in grocery and convenience stores.

The need arises as major brewers are eliminating 3.2 precent beer from their product lines. Under current law, any beer stronger than that must be sold in the state liquor stores. The House Health and Human Services Committee is considering the Senate-approved SB132, which would raise the percentage of alcohol of beer permitted to be sold in grocery stores to 4.8 percent.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

The Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee is discussing HB31, which regulates municipalities that provide water to customers outside their political boundaries.

The Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has HB100, which establishes procedures for the application, modification and enforcement of a sexual violence protective order and an ex parte sexual violence protective order.

The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee is considering HB360, which requires the Drinking Water Board to make administrative rules that create a program related to lead concentration in the drinking water of schools and child care centers.

Here's what happened on March 5, the 36th day of the 2019 session: