SALT LAKE CITY — While 218 bills already have passed both chambers, the 2019 Legislature still has plenty on its plate, including deciding whether stronger beer should be allowed to be sold in grocery and convenience stores.
The need arises as major brewers are eliminating 3.2 precent beer from their product lines. Under current law, any beer stronger than that must be sold in the state liquor stores. The House Health and Human Services Committee is considering the Senate-approved SB132, which would raise the percentage of alcohol of beer permitted to be sold in grocery stores to 4.8 percent.
Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:
- The Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee is discussing HB31, which regulates municipalities that provide water to customers outside their political boundaries.
- The Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has HB100, which establishes procedures for the application, modification and enforcement of a sexual violence protective order and an ex parte sexual violence protective order.
- The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee is considering HB360, which requires the Drinking Water Board to make administrative rules that create a program related to lead concentration in the drinking water of schools and child care centers.
Here's what happened on March 5, the 36th day of the 2019 session:
- The Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a hate crimes bill. There was no debate before the 18-11 vote sending SB103 to the House.
- Members of the House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday to recommend a bill that would ban the practice of conversion therapy for gay teens in Utah. But advocates don't agree with the way conversion therapy is defined in the version of the bill that was approved.
- There's going to be a $75 million cut in the state sales tax rate in the massive tax reform bill that's now being revised, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Tuesday.