LAKE SHORE, Utah County — A man driving a tractor died Tuesday after having a medical problem and hitting a car, troopers said.

At 11:55 a.m., the man was driving a John Deere tractor west on state Route 147 in Utah County when he slumped over the wheel and went into oncoming traffic, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The tractor hit a Ford Taurus head on.

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, the UHP said.

Additional details about the man, including his name or the medical problem that caused him to crash, were not immediately available.

The driver of the Ford Taurus sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.