OGDEN — Three Ogden police officers involved in two separate shootings in late 2018 — including a dangerous shootout near the popular Christmas Village — were determined Tuesday to be legally justified in using deadly force.

Two officers who shot and killed Richard Galvan, 37, were cleared by the Weber County Attorney's Office, as well as an officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Anthony Ray Borden-Cortez.

On Nov. 30, in the area of 25th Street and Washington Boulevard near the city's Christmas Village, a popular tourist attraction, officers looking for Galvan spotted him walking into an alley. Galvan had allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

As Ogden police officer Grant Robins approached, Galvan came out of the alley and "without warning … pointed a .45-caliber handgun at Robins and began shooting," according to a letter from the Weber County Attorney's Office to Ogden Chief Randy Watt clearing the two officers.

Robins, who was not injured, returned fire. Galvan's attention was then drawn to a second Ogden police officer, Jarrad Pullum, who drove up in his patrol car. Galvan fired several rounds at the car — one bullet striking the windshield directly in line with the officer — but did not penetrate the glass. Pullum quickly got out of his car and took cover behind the rear of the vehicle.

While this was happening, Ogden officer Jonathan Legua was also in the area and approaching the scene.

"Legua was afraid that the suspect was trying to kill Robins and fired several rounds at the suspect," the report starts.

Galvan was shot three times, including in the head, killing him, according to the county attorney. No one else was injured.

Legua agreed to talk to the Weber County Attorney's Office as part of the investigation. Robins did not, according to the report. His body camera video, however, was used by the county attorney in making his determination that the shooting was legally justified.

In a second officer-involved shooting, police were looking for Borden-Cortez, who was wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies.

While detectives were watching an apartment where he was believed to staying, Borden-Cortez got into a stolen SUV and drove away. A chase ensued during which police flattened at least one of the tires on Borden-Cortez's vehicle.

The chase ended when Borden-Cortez hit a police car and two other vehicles. As officers approached his wrecked vehicle, Borden-Cortez pointed what appeared to be a .22 caliber rife at Ogden police Jacob Wilson.

"When I saw that barrel start coming up in my face, I thought that was it. I thought 'This is how it's going to end.' I thought I was going to get hit right in the face. … I thought I was going to die. So I reacted," Wilson said, according to the report from the Weber County Attorney's Office.

Wilson fired multiple times, killing Borden-Cortez. Nine shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to the report. The rifle turned out to be a BB gun. But the Weber County Attorney's Office concurred that the officer believed his life was in imminent danger and was legally justified in using deadly force.

The investigation also revealed that Borden-Cortez had made suicidal statements to friends in the weeks leading up to the fatal confrontation, telling one friend in a Facebook post, "We need to kick it before I die soon," according to the report.