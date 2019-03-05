SAN FRANCISCO – Senior power forward Megan Huff highlights Utah’s Pac-12 honors this season, being named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection for the second straight season, while Dre'Una Edwards was named the conference's Freshman of the Year.

A Federal Way, Wash. native, Huff is just the second player from Utah to earn back-to-back first-team honors, joining Michelle Plouffe who earned first-team honors in 2013 and 2014. She is the third player in program history to earn first-team honors with Taryn Wicijowski also garnering a first-team nod in 2012.

The senior is averaging 20.0 points per game, ranking fourth in the Pac-12 and 24th nationally. She has 15 games in the 20-point range, including two 30-point games, and has put up 16 double-doubles which puts her second in the league and 15th in the country.

Huff ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding this season, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game while also ranking in the top-15 in the league in field goal percentage (10th), free throw percentage (3rd), steals per game (14th), blocks per game (7th) and offensive (7th) and defensive (2nd) rebounds per game. She has scored in double digits in 28 of Utah’s 29 games this season.

In just two short seasons, Huff has scored 1,000-plus points as a Ute, becoming just the third player in program history to do it in two years and the 29th overall to score 1,000 points in a career.

Edwards is a six-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week selection from this season, helping the Utes claim nine total weekly freshman honors, setting a single-season Pac-12 record.

Edwards’s freshman of the year honor is the first for the Utes since joining the league and the fourth in program history with Michelle Plouffe (Mountain West), Taryn Wicijowski (Mountain West), Erin Gibbons (Western Athletic) and Julie Krommenhoek (Western Athletic) winning freshman of the year in 2011, 2010, 1999 and 1995, respectively.

Edwards, a Las Vegas native, started in 26 games this season, averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She reached double-digits in 18 games, including scoring in the 20-point range in three.

She ranks first among freshmen in double-doubles with seven, also leading all freshmen in blocks per game. She ranks fourth overall and first among rookies in field goal percentage this season, knocking down 54-percent of her shots.

Edwards had a career-high 15 rebounds twice this season, against BYU and in her first collegiate game against Nevada. She also put up a career-best 21 points in two games, shooting 6-of-12 from the floor and 9-for-9 from the charity stripe against UCLA in February followed by another 21 points at Arizona.

She shot 50-percent or higher from the floor in 17 games this season and had five or more rebounds in 20. The freshman also has 36 assists, 29 blocks and 40 steals with her 301 points capping off an outstanding season.

Kiana Moore earned honorable mention status on the Pac-12 All-Defense team, Utah’s eighth all-defense nod since entering the league. With Moore’s athleticism and speed, she quickly became Utah’s best on-ball defender, holding some of the best in the league to season-lows.

Moore has 25 steals this season, but it is the work she has done that doesn’t show up on a stat sheet that garnered her a spot on the list. Moore was handed the task of guarding the opponent’s best players each week, holding some of the most talented players in the league to below their scoring average, including holding last year’s Pac-12 Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon to just 11 points.

Utah landed a conference-high three players on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team with Edwards and Dru Gylten earning first-team honors and Andrea Torres grabbing an honorable mention nod. The Utes set a new Pac-12 record this season for Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors going to one program, winning nine of the 16 awards.

It brings Utah’s all-freshman team nods to six with the trio joining Emily Potter (2014), current graduate assistant Tanaeya BoClair (2015) and Tori Williams (2018).

Edwards secured herself as one of the best freshmen in the Pac-12, but also in the nation. She led all freshmen in the Pac-12 and ranked second among freshmen nationally in field goal percentage (.540), also ranking fourth overall in the category.

She scored in double-digits in 18 of the 26 games she played in, averaging 11.6 points per game in her first season with the Utes. The Las Vegas, Nev. native was unstoppable on the boards too, leading all freshmen in double-doubles with seven, tying for seventh overall in the Pac-12.

She won six of Utah’s nine freshman of the week honors, which ranks third-most by a player in Pac-12 history. She currently ranks in the top-15 in the league in rebounding (14th), field goal percentage (4th), steals per game (8th), blocks per game (6th) and offensive rebounds per game (8th).

Gylten, one of the best passers in the Pac-12 and the country, sprung onto the scene after redshirting last year, quickly garnering attention by ranking first nationally among freshman and fourth overall in the Pac-12 in total assists (163). She also ranks 23rd overall in the country and fourth in the league in assists per game (5.6).

The two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week selection has had five or more assists in 21 of the 29 games this season, including her two double-digit assist games against Seattle U (11) and Arizona (10). She has scored in double-digits in 10 games, including her 24 points against USC which is the second-most scored by a freshman in the Pac-12 this year.

Torres, a 6-2 forward out of Terrebonne, Quebec, has been integral for the Utes coming off the bench this year, averaging 5.6 points per game and 7.1 points per game in Pac-12 play. She has scored in double digits in six games this season, earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week against Colorado for her career-high 18 points.

Torres has shown that she can play inside out, ranking fourth on the team in rebounds, but also shooting 33-percent from the arc overall and 39-percent in Pac-12 play, ranking 11th in Pac-12 games only. Her 39-percent shooting from deep ranks first among freshman in conference play.