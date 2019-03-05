WOODS CROSS — A fight at a Woods Cross motel resulted in one man in jail and another fighting for his life.

Ross Alan Letham, 31, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Late Monday night at the InTown Suites Extended Stay Motel, 635 South 700 West, Letham confronted a man in the hallway and told him to "keep it down," according to a jail booking report.

Later, while that same man was outside smoking, Letham "again confronted him and was threatening to fight him. At some point the suspect punched the victim who went down and went unconscious," the report states.

"We have now been told the victim is most likely not going to survive," police wrote in the report.

The victim's name was not immediately available. Letham has a lengthy criminal history of mainly drug-related crimes, according to court records.