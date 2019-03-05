SALT LAKE CITY — A local business leader is the latest to be recognized for this long-standing support of the next generation of youth innovators.

Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson was inducted into Junior Achievement's Utah Business Hall of Fame for his vision and work that "has made a major positive difference in Utah."

He was honored Tuesday during a ceremony at Junior Achievement City in downtown Salt Lake City.

“Scott Anderson truly personifies the ideals we want today’s young people to emulate," said Christy Tribe, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Utah, in a statement. “Inducting Scott into our hall of fame will provide a wonderful opportunity for our youth to learn about Scott and what it takes to make a great, yet humble leader.”

Past inductees include Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, banker and philanthropist Spence Eccles, businessman and philanthropist James Lee Sorenson, former Questar President and CEO Ron Jibson as well as noted businessman and philanthropist, the late Jon Huntsman Sr., the release states.

“Scott exemplifies the very qualities that Junior Achievement espouses — integrity, excellence, respect, teamwork and passion," Jibson said. "He understands business, he understands people, he understands what it takes to be successful — and that shows in all he has done throughout his life. He is changing lives and changing generations.”