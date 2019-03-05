SALT LAKE CITY — Back on Aug. 18, Jake Lindsey, a guard for the Baylor Bears and the son of Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey, announced via Twitter that he would be redshirting the upcoming season as he recovered from hip surgery.

As it turned out, that announcement was a few months in the making, and on Monday, Lindsey revealed that he will no longer be able to play at all for the Bears.

In a rather heartwarming blog posted on the Baylor Athletics website, Lindsey wrote that soon after the hip surgery performed in Salt Lake City in May to help treat multiple problems, he began experiencing nerve pain in his left shoulder.

By June, Lindsey started undergoing a battery of tests, and he was ultimately diagnosed with Parsonage-Turner syndrome, a rare condition that could result in frequent bouts of pain and muscle atrophy.

A doctor told him he’d likely never be able to play competitive basketball again.

“The phrase that athletes die twice is far truer than any former athlete ever wants to admit,” Lindsey wrote. “It's hard. So much of who you are becomes wrapped up, in my case, in your ability to throw a ball in a hoop. Then it's taken away, and you are kind of left scrambling.”

The 6-foot-5 Lindsey, who had a standout prep career at Olympus High School, finished his undergraduate degree from Baylor in August after just three years. After he made the decision to redshirt this season, he gave up his scholarship for this year.

He was a regular contributor for the Bears all three years of his career in Waco.

Lindsey got engaged in December and wrote Monday that the plan is for him and his fiancee, Tiger, to move to Salt Lake City in May after she finishes her undergrad work, and they are slated to get married in September.

He closed the piece by sharing how faith has helped him, especially over the past few months.

“I don't know how I would've gotten through the whole process without the faith that Baylor Basketball helped contribute to,” he wrote. “When my idol of basketball was ripped from me, I found that God had been preparing me for that struggle through this place, these people that I interact with every single day. Many days I struggle, knowing that I still fall short in so many ways. But I now know, in a way that I never did in my early years at Baylor, that there's grace through Jesus there when I do. I now know that God has a plan for my life and that His plan is so good.”