SALT LAKE CITY — Hillary Clinton announced Monday night that she will not be running for president in the 2020 election.

In an interview with New York TV station News12, Clinton said, “I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

The news caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Tuesday,“'(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.' Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!”

About 40 minutes after Trump’s tweet, Clinton tweeted a GIF that fans of the movie “Mean Girls” will instantly recognize.

The GIF shows a scene from the film where lead mean girl Regina George (Rachel McAdams) gossips with Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), saying the iconic line, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Social media was swift to respond to Clinton’s tweet, which appears to throw shade Trump’s way for his ongoing comments about Clinton.

Speculation that Clinton would run in 2020 has been happening for weeks after Clinton said in January, “Look, I’m not closing the doors to this.”

