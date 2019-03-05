OGDEN — The former deputy chief of the Ogden Fire Department pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing children.

Greg J. Chamberlain, 63, of Provo, pleaded guilty in 4th District Court to aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. In exchange for his guilty pleas, additional charges of forcible sodomy, object rape and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies, were dismissed, according to court records.

Chamberlain is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16. He faces a possible sentence of six years to life in prison on the aggravated sexual abuse of a child conviction alone.

In June, two teenage girls reported to Springville police that they were sexually abused by Chamberlain two to three years earlier, according to charging documents. When the girls told him to stop, "his response was, 'I'm sorry, I just can't help myself,'" the charges state.

Chamberlain worked for the Ogden Fire Department from 1983 to 2012, according to his Facebook page.