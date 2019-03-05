SALT LAKE CITY — Actor Ben Affleck doesn't mind talking about addiction.

Affleck, who appeared on NBC's "Today" show on Monday morning, talked about his battles with alcohol addiction and how he’s not scared to open up about the subject.

"It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic," Affleck told "Today" host Hoda Kotb in the interview. "It's part of my life. It's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you have to work at. I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that."

"It's about yourself, your life, your family. And you know, people — we encounter these kinds of hurdles — and we have to deal with them."

Affleck talked about his role as a parent with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who have built a co-parenting arrangement, according to The Boston Globe.

"I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard," Affleck said. "I'm lucky they've got a great mom. She helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible."

"She's wonderful," Affleck said. "You know, somebody's the mother of your kids, they're gonna be the most important, central person in your life, and that's good."

Flashback: Affleck canceled his 2018 appearance at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention event because he entered a rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction, the Deseret News reported.