SALT LAKE CITY — Hoda Kotb recently unveiled her morning schedule and opened up about what makes her successful every morning.

She told The Cut she wakes up every morning and never hits the snooze button.

"I have two alarms set on my phone. One goes off at 3 a.m. and one goes off at 3:15 a.m. I'm one of those people who pops up," she says. "I don’t usually linger too much."

"Don’t hit snooze. Don't do it. You wanna do it, you think that 10 more minutes is gonna be great. It's never good,” she explains. "Once you hit snooze, your day is no bueno, because you're already behind."

She also has a tip for staying awake so early in the morning, and it's not coffee.

"During the day, if I feel kind of like I'm flatlining, those Listerine mints are so awesome. Sometimes I do it during the show, I feel so out of it and I just pop one," she said.

After work: Kotb said she will come home and immediately turn off her phone and spend time with her daughter, according to People magazine.