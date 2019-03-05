SALT LAKE CITY — Sonic is adding a little bit of brunch to its menu.

Sonic Drive-In has added a new Brunch Burger, according to The Associated Press. The sandwich includes a 100 percent beef patty with cheese, bacon and a fried egg that sit on top of a brioche bun. The burger costs $2.99 and includes a set of medium Tots, according to Chew Boom.

Sonic also has released a Bigger Brunch Burger, which includes two beef patties instead of one. This version of the burger costs $4.99

“As traditional meal times continue to shift and change, brunch has taken on a life of its own, allowing the mixing, matching and harmonizing of familiar flavors to create endless dishes,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic. “With our entire menu available all day long, guests are free to order breakfast anytime and our new Brunch Burger is the best of both worlds.”

The burgers are available for a limited time.

Social media reacted to the news:

I feel like I may need to try that brunch burger from Sonic... I know it will be disappointing but still... I gotta do it for science — Ray Brito (@gnmgnt) March 5, 2019

The new brunch burger is amazing 😍🤤 — Lando (@Affy928) March 4, 2019