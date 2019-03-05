ST. GEORGE — Dixie State landed three players on the 2018-19 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball postseason awards list, which was announced by the league office on Tuesday. Junior forward Matt Conway earned first team all-RMAC honors, while senior forward Julien Ducree was voted the conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year as he and junior guard Jack Pagenkopf collected RMAC honorable mention recognition.

Conway finished the regular season as one of only two RMAC players ranked in the conference’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage. He started in 25 of 26 games played this season and currently leads DSU in scoring (17.8 ppg), rebounding (6.7 rpg) and 3-point percentage (.477), while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor.

The junior scored in double figures in 22 of 26 games played with 11 20-plus point outings and led DSU in scoring 15 times. Conway scored 10 or more points in 12 of the Trailblazers’ 13 wins over their current 13-game winning streak, highlighted by a career-high 34 points at Adams State, which was followed by 22 more points the next night at Fort Lewis that earned him RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Conway’s 17.8 ppg average to this point of the season is second behind current DSU Associate Head Coach Kasey Winters (17.9 ppg/2007-08) on both the DSU NCAA-era single-season and career PPG scoring lists. In addition, Conway heads into this week’s RMAC Tournament needing just 22 more points to move past Winters and become DSU’s NCAA-era single-season points leader.

Ducree wound up the regular season second among DSU regulars in scoring (9.2 ppg) and third in rebounding (4.6 rpg), and leads the team in field-goal percentage (.604). Ducree ended the regular season sixth in the RMAC in blocks (29) and was fourth on the team in steals (19). The senior led DSU in blocks 15 times, including a career-high six blocks (one off DSU single-game school record) in a home win over Regis.

Since moving into DSU's starting lineup 13 games ago (all DSU wins), Ducree has averaged 10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.3 bpg, and has scored in double figures in 11 of 25 games, including six of his last eight starts overall.

Pagenkopf started in 22 of 24 games played and led the team in assists (74, 3.1 apg), and was fifth in scoring (8.0 ppg). He scored in double figures in 10 of those 24 outings, including nine RMAC contests, and led the team in assists 13 times, highlighted by a career-high seven assists in a win at Western Colorado. On the defensive side, Pagenkopf finished second on the team in steals (32) and had picked off a career-high four steals three times, including in consecutive wins at Western Colorado and vs. Fort Lewis.

Dixie State (18-8, 16-6 RMAC), which finished tied for second in the RMAC standings in its debut season in the league and earned the No. 2 seed in this week’s RMAC Tournament, will host No. 7-seed New Mexico Highlands (19-9, 14-6 RMAC) in the tournament quarterfinal round Tuesday night in the Burns Arena at 7 p.m.