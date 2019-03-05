ST. GEORGE — Dixie State women’s basketball placed three student-athletes on the 2018-19 All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honorable mention list, the league announced Tuesday.

Senior forward Lisa VanCampen, junior guard Ali Franks, and sophomore guard Mariah Martin each earned All-RMAC honorable mention honors, marking the Trailblazers’ first all-conference selections since the 2015-16 season.

VanCampen started all 26 games for the Trailblazers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She scored a career-high 23 points against Saint Martin’s on November 17, and scored in double figures 10 times. She also posted three double-doubles and logged a team-best 26 blocks.

Franks led the Trailblazers with a team-high 12.6 points per game during the 2018-19 campaign. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, dished out 47 assists and logged 31 steals. Franks scored in double figures 18 times during the season and posted one double-double. Additionally, she was named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week on January 14.

Martin turned in an exceptional sophomore campaign, doing a little bit of everything for the Trailblazers during the 2018-19 season. Martin averaged 11 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while dishing out a team-high 82 assists and swiping 24 steals. She scored in double figures in 15 games, while posting six games of five or more assists. Additionally, she posted one double-double in which she set a career high with 10 assists.

The Trailblazers finished the season with an overall record of 15-11 and an 11-11 mark in RMAC play, marking the first time DSU has recorded an overall winning season since the 2012-13 season. Additionally, the Trailblazers logged their first conference season at .500 or better since the 2013-14 campaign.