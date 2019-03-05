PROVO — The BYU men’s tennis team earned the No. 22 spot in the latest ITA/Oracle Collegiate Tennis Division I Men’s National Rankings.

The No. 22 ranking is the highest ranking the Cougars have received in 34 years.

Sean Hill moves up to No. 97 in singles and he holds an 11-1 singles record for the 2019 season. Hill and Jeffrey Hsu are ranked No. 37 as a doubles duo with a 7-2 record on the season.

The Cougars defeated No. 40 Old Dominion 4-0 at home last week. Traveling to Idaho this weekend, BYU will face Boise State Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. MST.

