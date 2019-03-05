SALT LAKE CITY — There's going to be a $75 million cut in the state sales tax rate in the massive tax reform bill that's still waiting for a vote in the House, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Tuesday.

"It's complex. I understand that," Wilson, R-Kaysville, told House Democrats during their midday caucus about HB441, sponsored by Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City. The bill, introduced last week, quickly passed a House committee.

But a House vote on the bill has been delayed while a new version is being drafted. There is talk of a drop in the current 4.7 percent state sales tax rate over three years, starting in 2020.

There may also be separate rates through 2022 for goods and services. HB441 extends sales taxes to a wide range of services, including everything from haircuts to lawyers.

The bill originally cut the state sales tax rate to 3.1 percent, but issues surrounding what's called tax "pyramiding" may alter that number. Lawmakers are looking for a way to avoid taxes on top of taxes on services.

Rep. LaWanna Shurtliff, D-Ogden, said she doesn't want to see income taxes reduced. The bill has included a reduction in the state's 4.95 percent income tax rate to 4.75 percent.

Wilson said the income tax is more volatile and, "when the bad times come, you want to have general fund money in education." He said the bill will "help whipsaw education a lot less."

Under the Utah Constitution, state income tax revenues must be used for schools, including higher education. General fund revenues, made up largely of sales taxes, have been used to help pay for higher education.

But the sales tax base is shrinking as consumers spend more on services than they do on goods. So Gov. Gary Herbert and GOP legislative leaders have been working to broaden the sales tax base to services while lowering the rate.

House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said there are other approaches, including a value-added tax, but the plan Republicans have come up with "doesn't fundamentally bother me."