SALT LAKE CITY — Will Smith is slated to play the father of legendary tennis players Serena and Venus Williams in an upcoming biopic about his life.
What we know: The film, called “King Richard,” will follow the life of Richard Williams, who coached Serena and Venus to stardom without ever having previous coaching experience, according to Access.
- Tim White and Trevor White will produce the film for Star Thrower Entertainment alongside Smith, according to Deadline.
Richard Williams: When Serena and Venus were 4 years old, Richard Williams drew up a 78-page plan for the girls’ tennis careers, according to Deadline.
- Richard Williams trained the sisters in Compton, California, reportedly after “brawl(ing) with young toughs who were not fans of the sport and would not make way.”
- Serena and Venus Williams went on to become two of the greatest tennis players in the sport’s history.
Smith stars in Disney’s upcoming “Aladdin” live-action film, which will hit theaters May 24.