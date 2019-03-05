SALT LAKE CITY — Will Smith is slated to play the father of legendary tennis players Serena and Venus Williams in an upcoming biopic about his life.

What we know: The film, called “King Richard,” will follow the life of Richard Williams, who coached Serena and Venus to stardom without ever having previous coaching experience, according to Access.

Tim White and Trevor White will produce the film for Star Thrower Entertainment alongside Smith, according to Deadline.

Richard Williams: When Serena and Venus were 4 years old, Richard Williams drew up a 78-page plan for the girls’ tennis careers, according to Deadline.

Richard Williams trained the sisters in Compton, California, reportedly after “brawl(ing) with young toughs who were not fans of the sport and would not make way.”

Serena and Venus Williams went on to become two of the greatest tennis players in the sport’s history.

Smith stars in Disney’s upcoming “Aladdin” live-action film, which will hit theaters May 24.