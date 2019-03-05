SALT LAKE CITY — Heinz isn’t stopping with Mayochup.

The company announced Tuesday that it plans to release two new products that combine a pair of its other products.

The first is called Mayocue, which combines the flavors of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce.

The second is called Mayomust, which combines the flavors of mayonnaise and mustard.

Courtesy Heinz A look at Mayomust.

Courtesy Heinz A look at Mayocue.

According to the company, the idea popped up after Heinz released Mayochup — a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup — last year. Mayochup is essentially fry sauce.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for the Heinz brand. “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”

The new products will be available on Amazon this month. The 16.5-ounce products will cost $3.49.

Flashback: Earlier this week, both Mayocue and Mayomust were spotted in some grocery stores, according to Delish.com. This prompted speculation that the products were on the way.