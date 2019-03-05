SALT LAKE CITY — Girl Scouts of Utah announced Tuesday that longtime senior executive Lisa Hardin-Reynolds has been appointed as the organization’s new CEO.

A Salt Lake City native and mother of two Girl Scouts, Hardin-Reynolds has been with the organization, which serves over 6,200 girls and 2,000 adult volunteers, for 29 years, most recently as the vice president of outdoor programs and property. In her tenure with the council, she served as chief operations officer as well as interim CEO. Nationally, she was appointed by the Girl Scouts of the USA to serve on the safety activity task group, property and outdoor conference committee, and was a host council lead for the 2014 GSUSA National Convention in Salt Lake City.

Hardin-Reynolds began her career with Girl Scouts of Utah as an outdoor program specialist, where she combined her social work degree from Weber State University with her love of the outdoors and helping people grow.

“In this new role, I look forward to continuing my passion of directing solutions and empowering others to realize their full potential,” said Hardin-Reynolds.