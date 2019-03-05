SALT LAKE CITY — Calling it "the right thing to do," Rep. Rob Bishop told Utah lawmakers Tuesday he is proud of a congressional resolution to rename a North Ogden federal building after the city's fallen mayor.

"It's the right thing to do to name that facility after Maj. Mayor (Brent) Taylor and allow everybody … to realize the sacrifice that comes with those services," Bishop told the Utah House GOP caucus.

The resolution to rename the North Ogden Department of Veterans Affairs Outstation the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation has already passed the U.S. Senate.

Taylor, who served as mayor of North Ogden and a major in Utah's Army National Guard, was killed in November while deployed in Afghanistan.

Bishop said he was "proud" of the resolution and that Congress was "finally going to get that done."

The building renaming was one item on Bishop's wide list of topics he discussed with Utah lawmakers Tuesday, ranging from his frustrations with the filibuster rule in the Senate and his thoughts on Utah's medical marijuana legislation.

Asked by Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, whether the federal government might change marijuana's status as a Schedule I drug, which complicates states' efforts to regulate it for medicinal uses, Bishop said, "It should be done."

"It should be regulated on the state level," Bishop said, applauding Utah lawmakers for recently passing compromise legislation.

However, Bishop added: "Just never ever legalize the damn stuff."

During his visit to the House GOP caucus, Bishop also expressed frustrations with the U.S. Senate and what he called "the stupid concept of the filibuster," or the ability of senators to block bills and nominations unless 60 percent of the Senate votes to override it.

The filibuster rule "is the reason why the Senate doesn't legislate — they simply make deals," Bishop said. "It's wrong. It's the biggest problem we have to deal with. It's the biggest frustration I have."

Bishop called the process "broken" and urged lawmakers to lobby senators to "fix the problem."