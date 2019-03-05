SALT LAKE CITY — Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to the newest Forbes billionaires’ list.

Jenner made her fortune off her cosmetics business, called Kylie Cosmetics, which is a 3-year-old beauty business that has generated close to $360 million in sales from the last year.

There are currently eight billionaires who are younger than 30, according to Forbes’ list.

Norwegian heiresses Alexandra Andresen, 22, and Katharina Andresen, 23, have net worths of $1.4 billion.

Shareholder in Salmar ASA Gustav Magnar Witzoe, 24, has a net worth of $3 billion.

John Collison, the co-founder of Stripe, is 28 years old and has a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc., has a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reached the billionaire spot at 23 years old, according to BBC News.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told Forbes. “But (the recognition) feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

“It’s the power of social media,” she added. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

Flashback: Forbes announced last year that Jenner would likely take over the title. But social media and several readers of the list were worried that only part of her journey was “self made” and that she had so much success because she had a wealthy family, according to USA Today.