SALT LAKE CITY — Team Ken had a bit of a slip during the first night of “Jeopardy! All-Star Games.”

Heading into the finale, Jennings’ team had a solid lead with $25,000 total over Team Brad ($22,800) and Team Colby ($4,000).

But after Monday, Jennings’ team fell into second place with $32,500. Meanwhile, Team Brad leads with $36,000 and Team Colby sits dead last with $8,000, according to the Jeopardy! website.

The numbers shape an epic final two days for Team Brad and Ken.

The Monday night game included many references to “The Art of War,” including the game’s final question.

See the video below to review what happened in Monday night’s episode.

Game 1 of the finals did not disappoint! Go behind the scenes with All-Stars Insider, and tune in tomorrow to see how it ends! #JeopardyAllStars pic.twitter.com/blUkCAFdAW — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 5, 2019

Jennings and his team will compete against Tuesday night for the $1 million prize.

Watch Jennings' team tonight at 6:30 p.m. MST on KJZZ Salt Lake City.