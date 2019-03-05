PROVO — Both the BYU men’s and women’s basketball teams were honored by the West Coast Conference Tuesday.

Yoeli Childs was named to the All-WCC First Team for the second consecutive season. TJ Haws was voted to the All-WCC Second Team and freshman Gavin Baxter was part of the All-WCC Freshman Team.

On the women’s side, BYU freshman Shaylee Gonzales was named the WCC Newcomer of the Year and to the All-WCC First Team. Brenna Chase was also named to the All-WCC First Team while Paisley Johnson was placed on the All-WCC Second Team.

No. 1 Gonzaga swept all of the men’s individuals honors — Rui Hachimura (Player of the Year), Mark Few (Coach of the Year) and Brandon Clarke (Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year).

All four men’s individual awards – along with the All-West Coast Conference Teams and the All-Freshman Team – were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.

For the women, Pepperdine’s Yasmine Robinson-Bacote was named Player of the Year, Gonzaga’s Lisa Fortier was voted Coach of the Year and Pacific’s Valerie Higgins was named Defensive Player of the Year.

All four women’s individual awards — along with the All-WCC Teams and the All-Freshman Team — were voted on by the league's 10 head coaches.

In conference play, Childs led the WCC in scoring (20.7 points per game) and was second in rebounding (9.4 rebounds per game). He also finished in the top 15 in field goal percentage, steals, blocks, offensive rebounds and minutes played. Childs scored in double figures in all but one league contest.

Haws averaged 18.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in league games. He was fifth in the WCC in scoring, fourth in assists, second in free-throw percentage, third in assist/turnover ratio and 12th in steals and 3-point field goals made per game.

Baxter was BYU’s third-leading scorer in league play at 7.3 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds and a team-best 1.6 blocks per game. He also shot 68.1 percent from the field, first on the team.

Gonzales, the third BYU women’s basketball player to be named WCC Newcomer of the Year since the Cougars joined the league in 2012, averaged 15.8 points in conference games. Through 29 games, Gonzales has scored in double figures in all but two games and she averaged 4.4 assists in league play.

Chase averaged 12.5 points per game in WCC games while Johnson averaged 15.7 points per game in league play.

2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Major Individual Honors

Player of the Year: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga

Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball First Team

Name

Yr.

Pos.

School

James Batemon

Sr.

G

LMU

Yoeli Childs

Jr.

F

BYU

Brandon Clarke

Jr.

F

Gonzaga

Frankie Ferrari

Sr.

G

San Francisco

Jordan Ford

Jr.

G

Saint Mary’s

Rui Hachimura

Jr.

F

Gonzaga

Zach Norvell Jr.

So.

G

Gonzaga

Josh Perkins

Sr.

G

Gonzaga

Isaiah Pineiro

Sr.

F

San Diego

Colbey Ross

So.

G

Pepperdine

2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Second Team

Name

Yr.

Pos.

School

Tahj Eaddy

So.

G

Santa Clara

Malik Fitts

So.

F

Saint Mary’s

TJ Haws

Jr.

G

BYU

Charles Minlend

So.

G

San Francisco

Olin Carter III

Sr.

G

San Diego

2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Freshman Team

Name

Pos.

School

Gavin Baxter

F

BYU

Dameane Douglas

G/F

LMU

Kessler Edwards

F

Pepperdine

Filip Petrusev

F

Gonzaga

Trey Wertz

G

Santa Clara

2018-19 WCC Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections

Kameron Edwards, Pepperdine; Roberto Gallinat, Pacific; Mattias Markusson, LMU; Marcus Shaver, Portland; Jalil Tripp, Pacific; Josip Vrankic, Santa Clara; Isaiah Wright, San Diego

2018-19 WCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FIRST TEAM

Name

School

Yr.

Pos.

Brenna Chase

BYU

Jr.

G

Chelsey Gipson

Loyola Marymount

So.

G

Shaylee Gonzales

BYU

Fr.

G

Valerie Higgins

Pacific

R-So.

G

Megan McKay

Saint Mary’s

Sr.

F

Sydney Raggio

Saint Mary’s

Sr.

F

Zykera Rice

Gonzaga

Sr.

F

Yasmine Robinson-Bacote

Pepperdine

Sr.

F

Chandler Smith

Gonzaga

R-Sr.

F

Laura Stockton

Gonzaga

Sr.

G

Name

Institution

Yr.

Pos.

Tia Hay

Santa Clara

Jr.

G

Paisley Johnson

BYU

So.

G

Brooklyn McDavid

Pacific

So.

F

Shannon Powell

San Francisco

Sr.

G

Julie Spencer

Portland

Sr.

F

2018-19 WCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION

Bree Alford, Loyola Marymount; Jasmine Forcadilla, Saint Mary’s; Ashlyn Herlihy, Santa Clara; Ameela Li, Pacific; Barbara Sitanggan, Pepperdine; Jill Townsend, Gonzaga