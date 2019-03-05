PROVO — Both the BYU men’s and women’s basketball teams were honored by the West Coast Conference Tuesday.
Yoeli Childs was named to the All-WCC First Team for the second consecutive season. TJ Haws was voted to the All-WCC Second Team and freshman Gavin Baxter was part of the All-WCC Freshman Team.
On the women’s side, BYU freshman Shaylee Gonzales was named the WCC Newcomer of the Year and to the All-WCC First Team. Brenna Chase was also named to the All-WCC First Team while Paisley Johnson was placed on the All-WCC Second Team.
No. 1 Gonzaga swept all of the men’s individuals honors — Rui Hachimura (Player of the Year), Mark Few (Coach of the Year) and Brandon Clarke (Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year).
All four men’s individual awards – along with the All-West Coast Conference Teams and the All-Freshman Team – were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
For the women, Pepperdine’s Yasmine Robinson-Bacote was named Player of the Year, Gonzaga’s Lisa Fortier was voted Coach of the Year and Pacific’s Valerie Higgins was named Defensive Player of the Year.
All four women’s individual awards — along with the All-WCC Teams and the All-Freshman Team — were voted on by the league's 10 head coaches.
In conference play, Childs led the WCC in scoring (20.7 points per game) and was second in rebounding (9.4 rebounds per game). He also finished in the top 15 in field goal percentage, steals, blocks, offensive rebounds and minutes played. Childs scored in double figures in all but one league contest.
Haws averaged 18.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in league games. He was fifth in the WCC in scoring, fourth in assists, second in free-throw percentage, third in assist/turnover ratio and 12th in steals and 3-point field goals made per game.
Baxter was BYU’s third-leading scorer in league play at 7.3 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds and a team-best 1.6 blocks per game. He also shot 68.1 percent from the field, first on the team.
Gonzales, the third BYU women’s basketball player to be named WCC Newcomer of the Year since the Cougars joined the league in 2012, averaged 15.8 points in conference games. Through 29 games, Gonzales has scored in double figures in all but two games and she averaged 4.4 assists in league play.
Chase averaged 12.5 points per game in WCC games while Johnson averaged 15.7 points per game in league play.
2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Major Individual Honors
Player of the Year: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga
Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball First Team
Name
Yr.
Pos.
School
James Batemon
Sr.
G
LMU
Yoeli Childs
Jr.
F
BYU
Brandon Clarke
Jr.
F
Gonzaga
Frankie Ferrari
Sr.
G
San Francisco
Jordan Ford
Jr.
G
Saint Mary’s
Rui Hachimura
Jr.
F
Gonzaga
Zach Norvell Jr.
So.
G
Gonzaga
Josh Perkins
Sr.
G
Gonzaga
Isaiah Pineiro
Sr.
F
San Diego
Colbey Ross
So.
G
Pepperdine
2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Second Team
Name
Yr.
Pos.
School
Tahj Eaddy
So.
G
Santa Clara
Malik Fitts
So.
F
Saint Mary’s
TJ Haws
Jr.
G
BYU
Charles Minlend
So.
G
San Francisco
Olin Carter III
Sr.
G
San Diego
2018-19 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Freshman Team
Name
Pos.
School
Gavin Baxter
F
BYU
Dameane Douglas
G/F
LMU
Kessler Edwards
F
Pepperdine
Filip Petrusev
F
Gonzaga
Trey Wertz
G
Santa Clara
2018-19 WCC Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Kameron Edwards, Pepperdine; Roberto Gallinat, Pacific; Mattias Markusson, LMU; Marcus Shaver, Portland; Jalil Tripp, Pacific; Josip Vrankic, Santa Clara; Isaiah Wright, San Diego
2018-19 WCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FIRST TEAM
Name
School
Yr.
Pos.
Brenna Chase
BYU
Jr.
G
Chelsey Gipson
Loyola Marymount
So.
G
Shaylee Gonzales
BYU
Fr.
G
Valerie Higgins
Pacific
R-So.
G
Megan McKay
Saint Mary’s
Sr.
F
Sydney Raggio
Saint Mary’s
Sr.
F
Zykera Rice
Gonzaga
Sr.
Yasmine Robinson-Bacote
Pepperdine
Sr.
F
Chandler Smith
Gonzaga
R-Sr.
F
Laura Stockton
Gonzaga
Sr.
G
Name
Institution
Yr.
Pos.
Tia Hay
Santa Clara
Jr.
G
Paisley Johnson
BYU
So.
G
Brooklyn McDavid
Pacific
So.
F
Shannon Powell
San Francisco
Sr.
G
Julie Spencer
Portland
Sr.
F
2018-19 WCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION
Bree Alford, Loyola Marymount; Jasmine Forcadilla, Saint Mary’s; Ashlyn Herlihy, Santa Clara; Ameela Li, Pacific; Barbara Sitanggan, Pepperdine; Jill Townsend, Gonzaga