SALT LAKE CITY — The new video game “Anthem” isn’t working properly for PlayStation 4 gamers.

Some players for BioWare’s “Anthem” video game have reported their consoles crashed while playing the game.

Electronic Arts, which owns BioWare, said it is aware of the issue and asks players to share their crash data with the company.

We’re aware of a crashing issue some of you have been reporting for #AnthemGame. We’re investigating and ask that you share your crash data reports when prompted. If you have, we’ll be reaching out to gather info; if not, please reply to this thread on AHQ:https://t.co/36P21YFjYL — EA Help (@EAHelp) March 4, 2019

Neither EA nor BioWare have revealed why the crash might be happening, according to The Verge.

Gamers took to social media to show what happened to their console when the game crashed. Some gamers said that the PS4 consoles will completely shut off.

Played 4 missions in Anthem.

2 ended in disconnects and one ended with a hard crash.



Wow pic.twitter.com/ZIAf0DvUQS — Zack Zwiezen (@ZwiezenZ) February 25, 2019

“The console powers down and will not power on using the normal method of pressing the PS4 button on the controller,” one gamer wrote on a EA message board. “Sometimes the button on the front of the console works, other times I have to unplug the console then plug it back in,” they add.

Other gamers report that their systems won’t turn back on after they crash, The Verge reports.

“That could be a side effect of the hard drive or other components spontaneously losing power — they’re not designed to do that, and it’s why the PS4 normally runs a hard disc check every time it accidentally gets unplugged.”

Paul Tassi, a contributor to Forbes, wrote that the “scary” crash happened to him, too — but on his Xbox One console and not his PS4. He said his Xbox One crashed both times he tried to play “Anthem,” turning his console completely off.

“Xbox does not do the disk-checking animation like PS4 does when it shuts off involuntarily, but it was a similar situation,” he wrote. “I have literally never seen this happen with any game on Xbox before, and thought it was bizarre, but didn’t think too much of it until I saw what a widespread problem it apparently was.”

Tassi said he hopes EA will reveal more answers soon about the crash and keep it from impacting gameplay.