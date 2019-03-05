PROVO — BYU women’s tennis returns to its home court, playing against in-state foe Utah State on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Matches will begin at 10 a.m. MST at the Indoor Tennis Courts. Live video feed and live stats will be available on the women’s tennis schedule page.

BYU

The Cougars are now 5-4 on the season after securing a 4-3 win over UNLV and suffering losses against Arizona and Fresno State. Junior Polina Malykh extended her winning streak to 6-0, notching wins in all three of her matches this weekend.

Utah State

The Aggies maintain a 4-6 record on the season after suffering a 2-5 loss to The University of Texas at San Antonio and then claiming a 4-3 win over The University of Texas at El Paso. BYU holds an 8-1 advantage in its all-time record with Utah State.