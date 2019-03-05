SALT LAKE CITY — An Oregon man and his dog were found alive last Friday five days after his truck became stuck in deep snow.

Now he’s crediting Taco Bell Border Fire sauce for saving their lives.

What happened

Jeremy Taylor and his dog Ally were near Wake Butte, Oregon, on Sunday, Feb. 24, when his 2000 black Toyota 4Runner became stuck in deep snow on a Forest Service road about 180 miles south of Portland, according to USA Today.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor fell asleep and woke Monday to even more snow. Taylor attempted getting out of his car and walking with Ally, but the depth of the snow made it difficult, so they returned to the vehicle.

Taylor and Ally were stuck in the vehicle for five days before a snowmobiler found them and a SnowCat arrived to evacuate the two, according to the Today Show.

To survive, Taylor said he and Ally ate Taco Bell sauce packets and kept warm by periodically starting his vehicle. Taylor also cuddled with Allie to stay warm, according to the Today Show.

"Jeremy and Ally were found to be in good condition but hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days," Sgt. William Bailey of the Deschutes Sheriff’s Office said.

Taylor took to Facebook to tell friends and family that he and Ally “got lucky” and were safe and alive.

Taylor also commented that "Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives,” according to the Today Show.

Thank you everyone, I'm safe my Ally dog is safe. I really appreciate all the help. Got lucky, lets never do that again. I'll be in touch with everyone soon. Posted by Jeremy Taylor on Friday, March 1, 2019

Does Taco Bell sauce really save lives?

Nutritionists say not really, at least not in this circumstance. Taco Bell Fire Sauce contains only about 2 percent of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin A, according to the Today Show, and zero calories, according to LiveStrong.com.

NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom told Today, “From a metabolic point of view, five days is not life-threatening for calories."

Humans can live from three to eight weeks without food, Fernstrom said.

She added, “While 'hot' sauce sounds like it could somehow raise his body temperature, this is not true ... but these packets might have provided a mental boost for him, to maintain a positive attitude."

Taco Bell plans on hooking Taylor up with some swag and goodies, including Taco Bell for a full year and all the Fire Sauce that comes with it, according to the Today Show.