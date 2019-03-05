TAYLORSVILLE — An undercover drug bust led to the discovery of a couple of kilos of heroin, according to police.

Ernesto Alonso Pidadia-Medina, 40, was arrested Thursday for investigation of felony drug distribution.

Undercover Unified police officers arranged to meet Pidadia-Medina near 5400 South and Redwood Road to buy a few ounces of heroin, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. When he arrived, he was arrested.

During a subsequent search of his home, 1314 E. Old Mission Road (7930 South), investigators found "approximately 2.5 kilos of field-tested positive heroin and approximately $6,800 in U.S. currency," the report states.

Pidadia-Medina has been convicted of drug distribution in other states and has previously been deported for not being a legal U.S. citizen, according to the report.