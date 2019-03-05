SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross is reminding Utahns to test the batteries in their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks ahead an hour Saturday night.
“It’s important for everyone to make sure their household is ready,” Utah Red Cross spokesman Rich Woodruff said in a statement. “A disaster like a home fire can happen anywhere, at any time. We urge people to take these steps now and know what they should do if an emergency occurs.”
- Checking smoke alarm batteries once a month.
- Checking smoke alarm batteries once a month.
- Changing the batteries at least once a year – if your model requires it.
- Placing smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms.
- Making sure everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room of the house and how to get out of the house in less than two minutes in case of a fire.
- Keeping disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag in case there’s a need to evacuate.
- Having all household members plan what steps they should take if an emergency occurs.
- Learning what emergencies can occur in the area and how officials notify residents in a disaster.