SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 5.

A look at top news this morning:

The Supreme Court won’t weigh in on whether historic churches can receive public preservation funds. Here’s what that means.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski blasts whispers between Utah inland port board members. Read more.

BYU has opened its spring football practices. The race for backup quarterback is “wide open.” Read more.

See our 12 favorite photos from February.

Mountain West Conference clears Utah State game management after Utah State-Nevada postgame mess. Read more.

A look at our environmental coverage:

Water experts optimistic about Utah snowpack levels — so far

Congress gives thumbs up to massive lands package

House approves money for free fare days, wood-burning stove conversion in Utah

Groups angry over Utah's roadless rule petition

Utah Legislature adopts more energy-efficient building codes

A look at our most-read stories:

Utah lawmaker proposes 'clean slate' law to automatically wipe away nonviolent criminal records

Utah State, Mountain West looking at postgame incident following upset of Nevada

Remembering Rosie: A Utah family searches for hope and justice in the 23-year-old unsolved murder of Rosie Tapia

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Utah GOP appeal of candidate nomination law

5 questions facing BYU football as it kicks off spring practices

News from the U.S. and world:

Donald Trump's emergency order hits wall with GOP senators. What's next? | USA Today

$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot is claimed in South Carolina | CNBC

With sweeping document request, Democrats launch broad Trump corruption inquiry | The New York Times

Tyrannosaurus Rex: The once and future king | The New York Times

The making of the Fox News White House | The New Yorker