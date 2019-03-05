SALT LAKE CITY — The number two-seeded Westminster women's basketball team hosts Western Colorado on Tuesday in the first round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships.

Westminster finished 17-5 in the RMAC and 19-7 overall to qualify for the RMAC Championship in its first year of eligibility.

After starting the year 2-2 through nonconference play, Westminster went on a 12-game unbeaten run in conference to setup a first-place showdown at No. 20 Colorado Mesa.

The Griffins suffered their first conference loss to the Mavericks. Just two weeks later, Westminster and No. 10 Colorado Mesa met in Salt Lake City. The Griffins flipped the script and defeated the Mavericks, ending their 17-game win streak.

Westminster and Western Colorado met twice during the season. The Griffins won both times, defeating the Mountaineers 77-64 in Gunnison and 66-52 in Salt Lake.

Since joining the RMAC in 2015, the Griffins have played seven times and are undefeated against the Mountaineers.

Westminster averages 68 points per game and is the RMAC's second scoring offense. It leads the conference in field goal percentage, .452, and free-throw percentage, .352. The Griffins are third in the RMAC in 3-point field goal percentage, .352.

Western Colorado shoots .364 from three and leads the RMAC in 3-point field goal percentagae.

Olivia Ellis leads the RMAC in field goal percentage, .571, and is second in blocked shots per game, averaging 1.3. Hunter Krebs is third in the conference in blocked shots per game.

Denise Gonzalez averages 4.3 assists per game and ranks second in the RMAC.

A win over Western Colorado will send Westminster through to the RMAC Championship semifinals on Friday. The semifinal and finals will be hosted on Friday and Saturday by the highest seeded team remaining. Westminster would host if Colorado Mesa loses in the first round.