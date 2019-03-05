In an effort to reflect the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and better convey the faith’s commitment to follow Jesus Christ, the First Presidency announced today changes to the names of LDS.org, Mormon.org and other church communication channels.

As a result:

LDS.org has become ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Mormon.org is changed to ComeUntoChrist.org .

Church social media accounts will emphasize the name of the Savior’s church.

“Jesus Christ is at the center of His Church and we will be blessed as we strive to make Him the center of our lives,” wrote the First Presidency in the letter titled, “Using the correct name of the Church.”

Read the full story on TheChurchNews.com.