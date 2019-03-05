Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
FILE - The Salt Lake Temple during the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Related Links

In an effort to reflect the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and better convey the faith’s commitment to follow Jesus Christ, the First Presidency announced today changes to the names of LDS.org, Mormon.org and other church communication channels.

As a result:

“Jesus Christ is at the center of His Church and we will be blessed as we strive to make Him the center of our lives,” wrote the First Presidency in the letter titled, “Using the correct name of the Church.”

Read the full story on TheChurchNews.com.

Sarah Jane Weaver
Sarah Jane Weaver Sarah Jane Weaver is the editor of the LDS Church News. Since 1995 she has covered issues impacting Latter-day Saints.
Add a comment