SALT LAKE CITY — You’ll want to catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe before you see “Captain Marvel.”

The new Marvel studios film will drop in theaters on March 8. But the film is a long time coming. After all, fans first received word that Captain Marvel was hitting the big screen when her logo appeared at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The film will debut a little over a month before “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters, which means it’s the prime time to start recapping on your MCU history.

That said, there are four movies you should watch before you see “Captain Marvel” if you want to have details fresh in your head.

“Iron Man”

This is the MCU movie that started it all. We see Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) become the hero known as Iron Man. And, along the way, we see Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) try to sway him to help out Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage and Law-Enforcement Division (SHIELD), the major organization that tries to organize superheroes.

SHIELD plays a significant role in “Captain Marvel,” so you’ll want to remember details about it before you see the new movie.

And it’s in this film that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) first mentions the Avengers Initiative, which comes into play in the third act of the movie, too.

“Thor”

Without spoiling what you’ll find in “Captain Marvel,” the movie “Thor” includes several elements that appear in the upcoming film.

“The Avengers”

Like “Thor,” “Captain Marvel” nods a few times to the original “Avengers” film. Without giving away too many spoilers, let’s just say there’s an object that appears in both of those movies that briefly appears in the third act of “Captain Marvel.”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

This one is a little obvious. At the end of “Infinity War,” we learn that Fury has a device that can contact Captain Marvel. This gives us our first clue that Captain Marvel will work with Fury. Understanding that will help you keep the context of their relationship in mind.