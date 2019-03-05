SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” isn’t your average Marvel film.

The film will debut this Friday, March 8. But fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting for about a year for it to arrive after the Captain Marvel superhero logo first popped up at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

There are a lot of things you’ll see and experience when you see this movie. After seeing the film, I’ve pulled out four non-spoiler takeaways that will give you a preview of the film to come.

Warning: Mild details about the plot exist below. If you don't want any information about the film, then don't read the rest of this piece.

Stan Lee is honored

“Captain Marvel” has two references to Stan Lee that honor the late comic book creator. Lee passed away in 2018 at the age of 95.

As the Deseret News reported, Marvel Studios executives made it clear that the film would include a tear-jerking reference to Lee. And it’s true. There are two major references to the creator that you’ll see.

One of the references is your typical Lee cameo. It’s a pretty funny moment when it happens. And the story takes an extra long time to make sure you don’t miss it.

The other major reference happens before the movie properly begins. It’s another remarkable moment that we rarely see from Marvel films. So prepare to experience something different than before.

"Captain Marvel" is also a Nick Fury origin story

The film may have the title “Captain Marvel,” but it is just as much a Nick Fury origin film as it is a “Captain Marvel” origin story.

We see a lot of Fury in this movie. We even learn how he got his start and how he got involved in SHIELD, the major organization that watches over Earth and protects it from outside forces.

In many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Fury appears jaded and grouchy. In “Captain Marvel,” he has a bit of a pep in his step. He has yet to be seriously impacted by the world he’ll soon face.

The ‘90s play a big role

“Captain Marvel” purposefully takes place in the 1990s, and they don’t waste time letting you know it. The film kicks off with a reference to the ultimate ‘90s retail stores — Blockbuster and RadioShack. There are also plenty of ‘90s music references that serve as jokes throughout the movie. Anyone in love with ‘90s punk rock will enjoy the sweet tunes that play in the movie.

Not to mention, the film makes glaring nods to ‘90s culture that come off hilarious. Let’s just say AOL gets a shoutout.

Thanos might have met his match

“Infinity War” fans will remember how the film ended. With a snap, Thanos (Josh Brolin) eliminated half of the universe. Some of our favorite superheroes — Black Panther, Spider-Man and others — disintegrated into dust. With so many people gone, all hope looked lost for our heroes.

But “Captain Marvel” will restore your faith in what's to come. The superheroine is absolutely no joke. And she’s certainly less human than a lot of our other heroes. Her powers alone make her a formidable match for Thanos. Her confidence and willingness to take on any foes who approach her don’t hurt either.

You can expect an epic battle once Captain Marvel joins the fray and the fight against Thanos in “Endgame.”