LOGAN — Utah State women's basketball (15-14, 10-8 Mountain West) finished the regular season having won four straight games and five of its last six after a 70-59 home win against Colorado State (8-20, 2-15 MW) on Senior Night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Monday.

Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy tied the school record for most double-doubles in a single season with 17 after posting a career-high 29 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Junior guard Eliza West got closer to the all-time assist record after posting nine assists to go along with 12 points. West needs two more assists to tie the record of 436 set by Jennifer Schlott. Junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett also scored in double figures with 11 points off the bench.

Before the game, USU honored its seniors in guard Rachel Brewster and center Deja Mason. Brewster will finish her career as one of two players to ever have recorded 1,200 points and 500 rebounds, while Mason is the all-time blocks leader with 179 career swats.

Utah State took an early 12-5 lead in the first quarter after a Dufficy jumper, a three from freshman guard Steph Gorman, a Dufficy layup and trey and a layup from sophomore guard Emmie Harris. Colorado State closed out the quarter with a 16-2 run to lead 21-14.

A West and-1 made it a four-point game at 21-17 in the second period. After eight straight CSU points, the Aggies closed out the quarter with a 17-2 run. Free throws from Bassett, back-to-back steals and layups from junior guard Olivia West, three buckets and a free throw from Dufficy, and an Eliza West buzzer-beater gave the Aggies the 34-31 lead heading into the half.

A bucket and trey from Dufficy extended the lead out to eight at 39-31 with 8:15 to play in the third. After some back-and-forth between the teams, USU closed out the quarter with a 10-0 run after Mason free throws, a Bassett jumper and free throw, a Dufficy 3-pointer and an Eliza West jumper for the 53-38 edge at the end of the period.

The Aggies led by as many as 18, 58-40, in the fourth quarter after a Bassett free throw. Colorado State outscored Utah State, 21-17, in the final period, but USU was able to maintain the double-digit lead throughout the quarter as USU took the 70-59 victory.

Colorado State was led by sophomore guard Lore Devos with 18 points.

USU finished the night shooting 43.3 percent (26-of-60) from the field, 34.8 percent (8-of-23) from behind the arc and 66.7 percent (10-of-15) at the free-throw line. CSU shot 45.7 percent (21-of-46) from the floor, 45.5 percent (10-of-22) from behind the 3-point line and 70 percent (7-of-10) at the free-throw line.

Utah State will next play in the Mountain West Championship which begins on Sunday, March 10.