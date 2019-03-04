SALT LAKE CITY — Late turnovers doomed the Jazz as the New Orleans Pelicans left Salt Lake with a 115-112 victory in the first of two matchups between these two teams this week.

Key Takeaway: Late Turnovers

After trailing for much of the game, the Pelicans staged a comeback and took a late six-point lead as the Jazz coughed up the ball four times in a critical stretch. Donovan Mitchell had two turnovers, Joe Ingles had another, and then Mitchell was called for an offensive foul all in about three minutes of game time. Down six with two minutes left, it was another Jazz turnover. Hoping for a shot to tie the game to end regulation, the Jazz couldn't even inbound: turnover. The Jazz gave the ball away 17 times, resulting in 21 points for the Pelicans.

Key Takeaway: The Bench Attack

A bright spot that kept the Jazz in front and in control for most of the game was significant contributions from their bench, specifically Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder. Were the Jazz to take the win, it would have been as a result of their veteran sharpshooters, who did all they could to score when the Jazz desperately needed it.

Korver and Crowder each finished with 20 points and combined to make nine of the team's 14 made 3-pointers. All told, the Jazz's bench mob outscored New Orleans' 47-23.

The best bucket, perhaps, was when Crowder took off on a pogo stick for a highlight-reel dunk on a lob from Ingles. He celebrated on the sideline was his father, Corey Crowder.

Historical Takeaway

The Jazz wore their throwback purple jerseys at Vivint on Monday night, which gave flashbacks to the John Stockton days. In fact, on May 4, 1996, Stockton handed out 11 assists during the Jazz's 110-86 victory over Phoenix. That night, Stockton topped 11,000 dimes on his career, becoming the first NBA player to reach that threshold.

Mitchell and Ricky Rubio both had their eyes set on an 11-assist night as they both dished out seven by intermission. However, it was Ingles who replicated Stock as he finished with 11 assists on the night.

Next Three